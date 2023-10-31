Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 9,618 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,870 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,618 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $14,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $2,090,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,992.17.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,220,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862,310. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average is $61.89. The company has a market capitalization of $220.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

