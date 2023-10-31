Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (AOMR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Angel Oak Mortgage REIT to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.27). Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.13 million. On average, analysts expect Angel Oak Mortgage REIT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,034. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 6.88. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $11.02.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.85%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -32.90%.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOMR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

