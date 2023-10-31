ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Short Interest Down 6.4% in October

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,400 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 444,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

ANIP stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.98. 9,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,057. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $65.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.93.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.64. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANIP. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Ori Gutwerg sold 15,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total transaction of $970,850.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,486.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 11,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $710,086.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,390 shares in the company, valued at $21,602,730.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ori Gutwerg sold 15,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total value of $970,850.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,486.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,642 shares of company stock valued at $25,889,258. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

Featured Articles

