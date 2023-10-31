Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,200 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the September 30th total of 436,700 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 210,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Anika Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of ANIK stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.44. 8,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,641. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.79. Anika Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $32.51.
Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.61 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANIK. StockNews.com started coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Anika Therapeutics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.
Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.
