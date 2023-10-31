Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,200 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the September 30th total of 436,700 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 210,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ANIK stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.44. 8,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,641. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.79. Anika Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $32.51.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.61 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANIK. StockNews.com started coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Anika Therapeutics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on ANIK

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.