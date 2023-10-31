Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Short Interest Update

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,300 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 608,100 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 18th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ANIX
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anixa Biosciences
Anixa Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ANIX remained flat at $3.19 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,103. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. Anixa Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $6.45.
Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.
About Anixa Biosciences
Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Anixa Biosciences
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.