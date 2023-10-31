Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Short Interest Update

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,300 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 608,100 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANIX. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 3,312.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,249 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the second quarter worth $45,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIX remained flat at $3.19 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,103. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. Anixa Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $6.45.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus.

