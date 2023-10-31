Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Shares of NYSE NLY traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,376,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.28. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $24.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 635.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 107,897 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $577,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

