Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Shares Up 5.1%

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 128,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,053,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ARI

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Up 5.1 %

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 49.19 and a current ratio of 49.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.06%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,741. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 30,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 21.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.