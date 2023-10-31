Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,811 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 117.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,798,050,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE ITW opened at $223.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.83 and a 200-day moving average of $238.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.04 and a 52 week high of $264.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

