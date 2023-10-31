Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $144.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

