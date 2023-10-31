Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,885 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDE. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 24,400.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 11,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

FNDE opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $28.37. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average is $26.61.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.