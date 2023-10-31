Apollon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $258.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.16. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $358.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.01 billion, a PE ratio of 60.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,955 shares of company stock valued at $9,548,299 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

