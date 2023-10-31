Apollon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,250,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,708.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,708.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,678,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,538,310.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,537,160 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MRVL opened at $46.83 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $67.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.55%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

