Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 251.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,306 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $49.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

