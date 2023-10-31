Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $31,676,265,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 267.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

3M Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE MMM opened at $89.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.07 and its 200-day moving average is $100.10. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. 3M’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

