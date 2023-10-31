Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJS. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS opened at $82.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $106.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.30.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

