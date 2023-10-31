Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 243.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $266.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.77. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $206.72 and a 1 year high of $295.07.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

