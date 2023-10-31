Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 99,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,270,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,795,000 after acquiring an additional 112,593 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 270,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.2% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.29. The stock has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

