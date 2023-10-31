Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,624,000 after purchasing an additional 680,339 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,968,000 after purchasing an additional 770,651 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,255,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,041,000 after purchasing an additional 70,865 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 895,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,554,000 after purchasing an additional 189,292 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 731,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period.

FTSL opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.40. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

