Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,682 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $33.62.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

