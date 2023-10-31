Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,080 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.46. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

