Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 464 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,820 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,228,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,468,000 after acquiring an additional 241,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $65.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.16 and a 200 day moving average of $71.86. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.64 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

