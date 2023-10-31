Apollon Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,229 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 91.9% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 90.3% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $83.66 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.72 and a 200 day moving average of $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

