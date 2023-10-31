AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Price Target Increased to $223.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $223.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on APPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens raised AppFolio from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $184.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. William Blair raised AppFolio from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised AppFolio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $218.75.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AppFolio

AppFolio Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of APPF stock opened at $183.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -134.99 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.28 and a 200-day moving average of $169.00. AppFolio has a one year low of $100.20 and a one year high of $207.40.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total transaction of $43,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,434.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 623.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,391,000 after buying an additional 428,479 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,559,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 379,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,278,000 after buying an additional 220,680 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,253,000. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.