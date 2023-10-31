Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.77 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77, Briefing.com reports. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.18. 406,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,998. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $87.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.08 and a 200-day moving average of $76.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

