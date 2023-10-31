Archrock (AROC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Archrock to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Archrock had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $247.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.78 million. On average, analysts expect Archrock to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Archrock Price Performance

Shares of AROC remained flat at $12.58 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,079. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23. Archrock has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 144.19%.

AROC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Archrock from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Archrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Archrock from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Archrock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Archrock from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $137,941.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,056.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Archrock in the first quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 184.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 13.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archrock in the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

See Also

