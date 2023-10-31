Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 235.99% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%. The company had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.93) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Arcus Biosciences to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Arcus Biosciences Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.20.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 51.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on RCUS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.
