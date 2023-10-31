Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUSGet Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUSGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 235.99% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%. The company had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.93) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Arcus Biosciences to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $427,166.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 302,691 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,793.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 51.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCUS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Earnings History for Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

