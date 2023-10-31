Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Gap Up to $3.62

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.62, but opened at $3.74. Ardelyx shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 3,547,571 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARDX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Ardelyx Stock Up 11.9 %

The company has a market cap of $882.33 million, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 67.69% and a negative return on equity of 54.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $40,537.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 876,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,110,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 28,310 shares of company stock worth $104,137 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 235.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

