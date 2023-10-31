Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.89 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 39.47%. On average, analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ASC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.40. The company had a trading volume of 264,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,508. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $571.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.57. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $19.41.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASC. StockNews.com raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 874.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 348.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

