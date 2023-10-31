Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the September 30th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 484,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,734,000 after purchasing an additional 251,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,703,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,255,000 after purchasing an additional 162,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 118,414 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 62.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,145,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 439,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 30,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ACRE opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $484.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,319.87%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

