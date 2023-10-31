Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Shares Gap Down to $101.42

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $101.42, but opened at $96.51. Ares Management shares last traded at $101.87, with a volume of 213,072 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ARES. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.92.

Ares Management Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.29.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.82 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 202,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $19,939,091.83. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 297,511 shares in the company, valued at $29,295,908.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 202,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $19,939,091.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 297,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,295,908.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 179,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $2,717,978.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,284,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,778,383.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 784,122 shares of company stock worth $13,099,285 and have sold 1,313,417 shares worth $132,726,614. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 17.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Ares Management by 33.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Ares Management by 4.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile



Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

