Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $220.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $185.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.15.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET opened at $175.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.06. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $198.70.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $3,552,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,199.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.99, for a total value of $1,044,243.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $3,552,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $576,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,607,265 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 131.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

