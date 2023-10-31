Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Gap Up to $8.23

Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.23, but opened at $8.49. Arlo Technologies shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 76,474 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ARLO

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 62.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Arlo Technologies news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 192,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $1,908,923.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,823,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARLO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 83.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 733.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 136.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.