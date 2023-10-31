ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Stock Price Up 4.9%

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.36 and last traded at $14.28. 363,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,399,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $708.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 24.72%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -363.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 42.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

