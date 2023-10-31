Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Arrow Electronics worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth $97,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,716. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $147.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.56 and a 200-day moving average of $127.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

ARW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

