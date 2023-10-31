Arteris (AIP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Arteris has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 63.99% and a negative return on equity of 93.50%. On average, analysts expect Arteris to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AIP stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,158. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23. The company has a market cap of $196.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.93. Arteris has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $8.08.

In other Arteris news, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 20,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $144,588.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 520,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,377.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 20,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $144,588.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 520,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,377.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $122,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,226 shares of company stock worth $521,305. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Arteris by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,468,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arteris by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arteris by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 199,663 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Arteris by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 677,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 156,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arteris by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 28,541 shares during the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arteris from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Arteris from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

