Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Shares Gap Up to $186.07

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $186.07, but opened at $192.04. Asbury Automotive Group shares last traded at $189.40, with a volume of 8,206 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 94.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 93.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,630.8% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

