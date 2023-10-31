Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Associated Banc stock opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Associated Banc had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $575.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 26,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $500,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,045. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Associated Banc by 32.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 133,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 32,329 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $514,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Associated Banc by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Associated Banc by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Associated Banc by 885.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 631,944 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

