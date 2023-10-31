Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) shot up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.31 and last traded at $34.98. 697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 9,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.52.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AC shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. CIBC dropped their price target on Associated Capital Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $731.82 million, a P/E ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.33.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 122.37% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,528.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 8.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

