ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at National Bankshares

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ACO.X has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.86.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at C$35.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.81. ATCO has a 52 week low of C$32.90 and a 52 week high of C$45.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.11.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

