Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Shares Gap Down to $19.29

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.29, but opened at $18.44. Atlas Energy Solutions shares last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 111,223 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AESI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $161.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 29,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $590,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,720,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,749,797.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 8,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $179,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,658,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,409,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 29,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $590,526.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,720,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,749,797.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $1,110,984. Corporate insiders own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Energy Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AESI. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $21,980,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $444,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $3,406,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $1,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

See Also

