Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 2,903 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.30. 10,135,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,496,619. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.59 and its 200 day moving average is $181.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

