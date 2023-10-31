Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 5,038 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 99.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,110 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 90.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Best Buy by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Best Buy Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE BBY traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $66.04. The company had a trading volume of 460,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,954. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.07 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.34%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

