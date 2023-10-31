Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 5,495 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 99.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.85. The stock had a trading volume of 929,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,836,396. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $223.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.14.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

