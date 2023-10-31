Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 8,249 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 584.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SPLV traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.12. 359,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,966. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $66.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.58.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

