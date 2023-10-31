Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 19.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WHR stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.07. The stock had a trading volume of 180,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,496. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $160.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.59.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WHR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Longbow Research cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

