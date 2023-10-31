Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys 1,442 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $417.98. 947,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,200,941. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $370.31 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.98. The company has a market capitalization of $323.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.