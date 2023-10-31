Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys 20,039 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,039 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.13% of Greenbrier Companies worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3,407.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:GBX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,025. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $48.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.66.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.09). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Greenbrier Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

