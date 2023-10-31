Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys 3,109 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 99.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $302.96. 586,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,421. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.97. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

