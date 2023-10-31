Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys 56,378 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,378 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.1% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.28. 1,136,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,474,136. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.75. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $155.77. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

