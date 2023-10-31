Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys 8,620 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,587,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 816,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

FLOT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,750 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.67.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

